Do you too think this boiled egg looks like an astronaut waving its arm? Watch

The Internet is full of images and videos which are downright funny. Some times, such shares become even more hilarious when netizens give them another spin. This share on Reddit is no different. Recently, a Reddit user shared a video, leaving some confused and a few laughing out loud.

The video opens to show a person holding a boiled egg. The caption shared with the video makes it more interesting.

"This boiled egg that came out looking like an astronaut waving their arm," reads the caption.

Though a short video of only nine seconds, there's a chance the clip will leave you wondering what you just saw and may even prompt you to play it again.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 80,700 upvotes and a ton of comments. "Ok it's pretty cute. But still somehow horrifying," commented an individual. "Thought it was a toy at first glance, before I read the title," wrote another. "You guys are cracking me up," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON