Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Does this video show a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog? Netizens think so
trending

Does this video show a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog? Netizens think so

The video that netizens think shows a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog.(Reddit/@imthrooowing)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:59 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showing the different antics of dogs are often super fun to watch. Those are also the videos that may almost immediately uplift people’s moods. Just like this share on Reddit that shows a very goofy dog. What is interesting is that netizens are ‘convinced’ that it is not a dog but a ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a pooch.

The video is shared with a simple caption. “The fluffiest crocodile I’ve ever seen,” it reads. The video opens to show the dog lying on its back on a couch. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what happens next.

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote how they absolutely loved the video.

“Alright my day has been made thank you,” wrote a Reddit user. They also received a reply from the original poster. “Sassie says, ‘Happy to help, now let me chomp your arm’,” they wrote. “Floofigator,” joked another. “Goodness that dog is adorable. Please give exactly 247 kisses from me. Thank you,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP