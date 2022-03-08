Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog acts like older brother as it watches over human’s twins. Watch cute video

In a heartwarming video posted on Instagram, a Husky dog acts like a big brother for its human's twins. 
A screengrab of the video of a Husky dog acting like a big brother to its human's twins. (puppies.club/Instagram)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such wonderful animals that care so much for their humans and bond with their babies like a protective big brother. Dogs become a part of the family and their love and affection for the babies is too adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram which shows a Husky dog taking care of its human’s twins. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page Puppies Club and it has got over four lakh views so far.

In the video, a Husky dog is seen too eager to meet with the twins and being really protective of them. It keeps a watchful eye on them when they are sleeping and even licks their face. The dog seems to be really protective of them like a big brother. “Loved them since the womb,” says the text on the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“God bless the trio,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful and heartwarming,” wrote another. “Love older dog siblings and how they act!” posted a third. “We’re not crying,” wrote another user.

The husky is named Pizza according to its Instagram page. It has over 16,000 followers. The original video was posted on January 21 last year. The text on the video says that the twins were home after spending 55 days in the NICU.

What do you think about this adorable video?

