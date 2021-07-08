Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

Many of us have a fear or two that can be described as irrational. Turns out, the problem is not restricted to humans but bothers our canine friends too – or at least that is what this video showcasing a dog named Brodie suggests.

Originally shared back in June on the pooch’s own Insta page, the clip has again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “Just one of his irrational fears,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip shows how the dog is afraid of drains. The clip opens to show Brodie walking with his human. At one point they encounter drains and the pooch absolutely refuses to walk over them. Eventually, his human picks him up to cross them.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gathered tons of comments from people. Many expressed that the video is cute. Do you think that too?

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” posted another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog named Brodie?

