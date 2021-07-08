Home / Trending / Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch
The image shows the dog named Brodie who is afraid of drains.(Instagram/@brodiethatdood)
The image shows the dog named Brodie who is afraid of drains.(Instagram/@brodiethatdood)
trending

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

The video of the dog afraid of drains was shared on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Many of us have a fear or two that can be described as irrational. Turns out, the problem is not restricted to humans but bothers our canine friends too – or at least that is what this video showcasing a dog named Brodie suggests.

Originally shared back in June on the pooch’s own Insta page, the clip has again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “Just one of his irrational fears,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip shows how the dog is afraid of drains. The clip opens to show Brodie walking with his human. At one point they encounter drains and the pooch absolutely refuses to walk over them. Eventually, his human picks him up to cross them.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gathered tons of comments from people. Many expressed that the video is cute. Do you think that too?

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” posted another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog named Brodie?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.