Dog alerts his human when her blood sugar is low. Watch heartening video

It is so wholesome to watch videos that showcase the bond between humans and dogs. Dogs are such wonderful pets that not only provide love and affection but also act as service dogs for their humans. Like this video of a dog that alerts his human when her blood sugar level is going down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page korey_the_kanine that belongs to a dog named Korey. Korey is a diabetic alert dog according to his Instagram bio. The video shows how the dog helps his human to know that her blood sugar level is going down. “We just got back from a walk and Korey alerted me that my blood sugar was going low. He brings me a bag of low supplies so I can correct my blood sugar,” says a text insert on the video. In the clip, the dog brings a bag of supplies to his human after he alerted her that her blood sugar was low. “Low blood sugar alert!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on June 24 and it has received more than 16,000 views. Many netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“He’s such a good, smart boy. I’m interested though, how does he know when you’re low?” asked an Instagram user in the comments. The dog account replied to the user, “He smells the blood sugar change!” “He is a hero and our doggo sensei together with you!” said another. “What a good boy,” posted a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Korey has more than 46,000 followers on Instagram.