Dog and cat best friends play tug of war with each other. Watch adorable video.

Since the beginning of time, we have heard that dogs and cats cannot be friends. But that's not always the case. In fact, if you look around, there are many videos of dogs and cats living together and being best friends. Just like the friendship between Henry the dog and Baloo the cat. Henry and Baloo are two rescues who go on various adventures together. Their Instagram page is filled with their day-to-day life. Recently, the duo was seen adorably playing tug of war with each other.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @henrythecoloradodog, you can see a dog and a cat fighting over a rope. The cat tries to take the rope from one side and the dog from another. Their small act makes it look like they are playing tug of war.

Take a look at the full video of Henry and Baloo playing tug here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.3 million times. The video also has 96,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video was cute. One person wrote, "That's the cutest. I'd be entertained for hours watching them." Another person said, "Absolutely adorable. I love how much these two have bonded. They are definitely special." Someone even added, "My five-month-old puppy and my younger cat play all the time. They run each other and play peek a boo; it's so cute they really love each other." Someone even said, "Aww, I love it! Pan is just as gentle with the toy as Baloo is."

