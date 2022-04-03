Dog and toddler play together in a ball pit. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such loyal and loving pets and it is really heartwarming to see their bond with their human’s babies. Dogs really act like a protector and a friend with their tiny humans. Videos of dogs playing with babies are always adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram by the dog account minidoodlebentley that shows a dog’s bond with its human’s baby. The video will definitely warm your heart and teach you an important lesson.

It was posted on March 22 and has got more than 74,000 views. The dog in the video is named Bentley and it is a Goldendoodle. In the video the dog is seen playing inside its ball pit alone at first. “We originally bought this ball pit for our dog but he quickly learned…how much more fun it was to have someone to play with in it. So, he started sharing it with his tiny human and after spending countless hours here, it would bring a smile to both of their faces,” says the text on the video proving context. The dog and the toddler really look so happy and adorable while playing together in the ball pit.

“Life lessons from a dog and a baby,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Love Tyler’s smiling face as he gives Bentley a ball,” commented an Instagram user. “Always better together!” said another. “Valuable life lesson from a tiny hooman and a doggo!” posted a third.

The dog account has over two lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable dog and baby?