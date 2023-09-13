Dog baffled to see its human with a face mask on, video will leave you in splits

A video of a dog being unable to recognise its human after she put up a face mask has left many people on splits. Since this amusing clip was shared, it has gone viral.

Dog's reaction upon seeing human with a face mask on.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @mr.coco_chinu_mrs.cookiee_roy. It opens to show a woman sitting with a black face mask on. When her dog looks at her, it is completely baffled and confused. At one point, it even starts barking and steps away from its human. (Also Read: 13-hour flight, a farting dog, and a couple's nightmare with Singapore Airlines)

Watch the dog reacting to the woman’s face mask here:

This post was shared on September 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed two million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Dog be like: who is this?"

A second added, "Honest reaction."

"Dogs are thinking who is this monster?" said a third.

A fourth added, "I laughed for 30 minutes straight."

Several others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis.