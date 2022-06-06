Dog becomes friends with puppy after being reluctant initially. Watch cute video

When people who have a dog get a new puppy, they are a bit nervous to how their doggo will react to it. Dogs also take some time to adjust to being around a new puppy and may feel a little jealous at first. In a really heartwarming video posted on Reddit, a dog adjusts to living with a puppy that its human got and it’s adorable to watch.

The video begins with the dog meeting the puppy for the first time. While the puppy seems curious and wants to be friends with the dog, the doggo is reluctant and goes away. The dog even refuses to share its toys with the puppy. However, soon the dog starts to develop a bond with the puppy and is seen licking its face. The clip then shows the dog playfully wrestling with the puppy and it seems like they have developed quite a friendship.

The video was posted on Reddit by the user catatonic_xtc two days ago. Since being uploaded, the video has got more than 1.35 lakh upvotes.

“It was a nervous start,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“The combination of sweet puppy eyes and a full body toss is about as good as it gets for dog friends,” commented a Reddit user. “The dog paused for a half second after the body toss to be sure puppy was okay before resuming the wrestling match,” wrote another. “If puppies enjoy being thrown at least half as much as my toddler enjoys being thrown, then he is having the time of his life!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?