Dog becomes guardian angel when hawk enters pet parent’s room

If you have ever pet a dog or have grown up with one, you might be aware of the lengths that they will go to keep you safe. And this particular video shared online shows one such protector who tries to save its pet mom from a hawk. The video is equal parts funny and scary, and it’s hard to resist watching it over and over again.

The video shared on Instagram shows how a dog protected its pet parent from a hawk. (Instagram/@nikki_kundanmal)

Instagram user Nikki Kundanmal shared the video online. She captioned it, “Not my usual content.” The video opens to show Kundanmal recording herself while playing the guitar. A text overlay on the video reads, “Having the most chaotic day of my life was not on my 2023 bingo card.” As the video progresses, a hawk enters her room through the open balcony door. Upon spotting the intruder, Kundanmal’s pet dog starts barking out of concern. Unaware of the situation, Kundanmal tries to calm her dog. However, within moments, the hawk lands on a table near her, startling Kundanmal and leaving her in utter shock.

Watch the video below to know what happened next:

Since being posted four days ago on Instagram, the video has been viewed over 94,600 times. Additionally, more than 8,600 people liked the video. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Thomas is just a sixpence fan and wanted to hear it closer.” “The best thing on the internet right now! Also don’t give up on guitar, clearly you have a fan. Thomas only came closer when you’d play,” added another. A third shared, “The way you kept looking at your dog while it was barking but the hawk was slowly coming up behind you makes me feel like horror movie plots are actually plausible bc I’m always like nooo they would notice the monster sneaking up! But no, they might not. Hahhaha.” “What a hawkward situation! I’m glad you and your dog weren’t physically harmed. You have a beautiful voice. Keep going!” posted a fourth. A fifth remarked, “I just saw this on Sunday today! I’m so sorry about your laptop, but this is an amazing video. I would’ve died when it screeched. Your pupper deserves a heap of treats. Also, you have a pretty voice.”

