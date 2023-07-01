Nothing much, just a video of a dog fetching stool for its elderly human

For centuries, dogs have been our loyal companions, providing unwavering love and support. It is this unwavering devotion that has earned them the title of our best friends. Now, a video that captures just this essence has gone viral online. It showcases a dog fetching a stool for its human companion to sit on. The video is cute and is melting people’s hearts into a puddle. It may have the same effect on you. The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog and its human. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

Twitter handle @buitengebieden shared the video with the caption, “Dogs are the best.” The 45-second video opens to show a dog carrying a stool in its mouth to its elderly human companion. As the video progresses, it gives the stool to its pet parent and sits beside them. The elderly woman, who uses a stick to walk, then carries the stool to sit at her favourite spot. Towards the end, the dog rests its head on the lap of the elderly woman, who gives her some pets.

Watch the video of a dog fetching stool for its elderly human right here:

Adorable, isn’t it? Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has garnered a flurry of likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the adorably cute video of the dog:

“Angels,” posted a Twitter user. Another commented, “What a lovely lovely dog!” “My heart is sooo full watching this!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Ooooooohhh. Too sweet.” “What a great doggo,” wrote a fifth. A sixth added, “Sweet pup wanted her to sit down so she could pet him. We don’t deserve dogs!” What are your thoughts on the adorably cute video?

