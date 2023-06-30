Feisty kitten tries to fight off humans feeding it medicine. Watch

Having bitter pills isn't easy for anyone let alone tiny pets who are just trying to make sense of the world around them. Videos of little puppies and kittens instantly put a smile on one's face. This video, though, of a kitten being fed medicine is likely going to make you go aww. The clip may also leave you feeling proud of the tiny kitty for braving the medicine. The image shows the tiny cat who fought with humans feeding medicine to it. (Reddit/@davrosado12)

The video has been shared on Reddit in its cat community that houses some wonderful pictures and videos of adorable cats and their exciting adventures. This one shows a kitten being fed some deworming medicine. And the tiny kitten has a big reaction to it.

The video opens to show someone holding the kitten in their arms while another uses a syringe to feed it the medicine. At first, the kitten seems unaware about what's to come and puts up no fight. However, after tasting the medicine and realising it doesn't taste good at all, the kitty puts up a huge fight. The humans continue trying to feed it and the kitten continues fighting them off. The sweet kitten’s reactions though will melt your heart.

Watch the video of the kitten being fed medicine below:

The video was posted on Reddit some 14 hours ago and has collected over 7,500 upvotes till now. The clip has also collected several reactions from Redditors.

Check out how Reddit users are reacting to the cat video:

"Baby was really about to yak," posted an individual. "I still do that when I drink cough syrup," shared another. "The part that I love is despite the horrible crime being committed there are no claws, biting, hissing etc. It understands you're trying to help it even if it doesn't understand the what or why. Cats are too sweet," wrote a third. "Good job little Dude! And great job on the hoomans helping him," commented a fourth.