Dog bonds with foster puppies after initially running away from them. Watch

To see a dog bond with little puppies is one of the most heartwarming things to see. However, it may take a while before a dog feels comfortable with the new puppies that its humans may have got. Like this video shared on Instagram that shows a dog bonding with foster puppies. The video was posted by the page ladyandtheblues, a dog account, on April 15 and it has got more than 2.1 million views so far.

The video begins with the dog, a Golden Retriever, meeting the two new foster puppies. “First day we brought two foster puppies,” says the text on the video. The dog barks at the puppies and runs away from them while they are chasing her. However, after a week, the dog seems to have really bonded with the puppies as she is seen lying next to them and it is really adorable to see.

“Doesn’t have to be love at first sight. Does your dog like puppies? Apple and Woody are doing well at their new homes,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is actually a great depiction of what our families experience the first week! It’s usually annoyance and then acceptance,” commented an Instagram user. “Seeing Lady adapt to having Foster Friends makes me so happy,” posted another. “As long as their relationship ends with love, it doesn’t matter when it actually happened,” said a third. “This is a Disney movie material,” reads another comment.

The dog named Lady has over 2.26 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video?