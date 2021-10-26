Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog brother did this to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream. Watch
trending

Dog brother did this to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream. Watch

“The best bond,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the dog siblings.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:39 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a sweet moment between two dog siblings is leaving people with a smile. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases what a dog brother did to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of the doggo siblings. The video is shared with the caption “We don’t deserve dog.”

The clip opens to show both the dogs lying on the floor. The dog named Xana twitches in her sleep. That is when her brother Finn slowly approaches her and plants kisses on her nose.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“The best bond,” wrote an Instagram user. “So precious,” shared another. “He loves her,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pet dog
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP