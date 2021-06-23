Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Are you feeling the mid-week blues? Are you waiting desperately for the weekend which seems far away? And do you need a little bit of cheering up? Well, here are Luna and Daisy who may be able to help with all these woes. A post about these adorable dogs is bringing joy to many and will likely put a smile on your face too.

The We Rate Dogs Twitter handle has shared a tweet about these two cuties. It details about how Daisy doesn’t like car rides, so Luna comes to her rescue.

“This is Daisy and Luna. Daisy doesn’t like car rides so Luna comforts her until they both fall asleep,” says the tweet. The post is complete with two pictures of the doggos.

Check out the tweet below:

Posted on June 22, this share by We Rate Dogs has collected over 1.3 lakh likes and several comments.

“Wow. Humans could learn a lot from such love, compassion and devotion,” reacted a Twitter user. “Is this the most adorable thing I saw on the net today? Aye, damn straight, it is,” shared another. “I’m just a Daisy looking for her Luna,” posted a third.

Some shared more such examples of bonds between doggos:

What do you think about Daisy and Luna? Did they make you smile?

