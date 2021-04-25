Dog crashes Utah school’s relay race, 'wins' it too. Watch viral video

In a video, which is equal parts bizarre and entertaining, a dog crashed a relay race and ended up 'winning' it too. The video is now being shared by many across different social media platforms and it has left people chuckling hard. There is a possibility that the video will leave you in splits too.

“At the Grizzly Invitational, a puppy hopped in to spice up the varsity girls 4x200m relay!” reads the caption shared along with the video on a YouTube channel.

The dog named Holly crashed Logan High School’s 4x200 meter relay race, reports Yahoo News. Kate Heywood, a student participating in the event told that she was warming up when Holly got loose form her parents.

The video opens to show the ongoing race. It’s during the final turn, the pooch joins in. Within moments, the pooch overtakes the runner near the finish line. What's even more hilarious to watch is the crowd cheering for the dog.

The human winner of the race, identified as Gracie Laney, told KSL TV “At first, I thought it was another runner and I was surprised because we had a pretty good lead. As it got closer, I thought, ‘That’s too small to be a person,’ and then I noticed it was a dog.”

