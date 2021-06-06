Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog feels sad as it can't go to park to meet girlfriend, Ram Kapoor posts video
trending

Dog feels sad as it can't go to park to meet girlfriend, Ram Kapoor posts video

“OMG super cute,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The image shows Ram Kapoor's dog named Popeye.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor often takes to Instagram to share snippets from his life with his fans and followers. Besides posting about his family or himself, there is someone special about whom the actor often shares adorable posts. It is his pet dog Popeye and the posts he shares are absolutely delightful. Just like his recent video showing a very sad Popeye.

The caption of the post gives a clarity as to what is happening in the video. “He’s feeling sad cause he can’t go to the park and be with his girlfriend,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the video that may make you say “aww.”

Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 60,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I love how he rests his chin on that dresser, pretty effective, eh?” wrote actor Niki Walia. Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor also dropped a reaction. “Leave the poor guy alone,” she wrote.

“OMG super cute,” shared an Instagram user. “Damn! Those eyes are so expressive,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Ram Kapoor?

