Dog finds entertaining way to get snacks from neighbours. Watch

A video of a very smart and absolutely adorable dog has turned into a source of happiness for many on Instagram. The video shows the way the dog entertains its neighbour’s to get treat from them. There is a change that the funnily cute video will make you happy too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page labradoggerz dedicated to two dogs named Maximus and Maya. The video is shared with the caption, “Max will dance for Scooby snacks at the neighbor's house.”

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything the video shows. So, take a look yourself:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 22,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. Some also praised the doggo for his entertaining trick.

“Lol this is the best thing I’ve seen this week. He is so cute I wish I was that neighbor I would give him cookies everyday,” wrote an Instagram user. “If Max was my neighbor, I would have a supply of treats for him to have when he came to visit me. Love your dogs,” posted another. “That is so adorable. My lab doesn’t trot. Is it natural or did you teach him. Mine is my self-taught service dog because of all my surgeries,” expressed a third. “Oh my goodness!!!! Max, you are welcome at my house for all the cookies you want,” commented a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?