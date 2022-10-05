Dog gets bamboozled by bears on TV, looks behind screen to 'find' them. Watch

Dog videos are often absolutely adorable to watch. Those are the clips that also have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Even more so if the videos show the doggos getting bamboozled by something. Just like this video that shows a dog getting confused while watching bears on TV.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “What kind of magic is this???,” reads the caption posted along with the super cute video.

The video opens to show a dog intently watching a bear-related show on television. However, as soon as the animals move out of the screen, the dog gets confused. The pooch even looks into the room behind the wall on which the tv is perched to search for the animals. A text insert on the video adds context to the situation. “When your dog is watching bears on the tv and thinks they went into the bedroom.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 21 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 55,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions.

“My girl does the same. The entire season of Yellowstone she looked for the horses in the yard. Behind the shed. She was so disappointed and confused,” shared an Instagram user. “Always gotta check behind the TV to make sure they didn’t get out!,” joked another. “My dog used to watch planes flying over our house then run into the house thinking they had gone inside,” commented a third. “It's ok buddy, happens to the best of us,” wrote a fourth.

