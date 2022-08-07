Dog gets shocked after discovering that she is adopted. Watch her reaction

A video featuring a black Pitbull dog was recently shared online by an Instagram page called Doggos Doing Things. The page has more than three million followers who look forward to fascinating dog videos from across the globe. In this particular video that went viral online, the dog is playing with her stuffed toy and enjoying her time until she discoveres a shocking truth perfectly captured in the text insert: "Telling dog she is adopted".

The video was originally posted six days ago by an Instagram page with the username @akirablackpit. The video accompanies the caption, "She was shocked and astounded." As the video opens, a woman behind the camera commands her dog to sit so that she can tell her something. The dog obediently follows her command. She then says, "You are adopted." The dog seems dumbfounded after discovering the truth. Towards the end, the women apologise to Akira, to which she replies with something that sounded like an 'oh'.

Watch the dog's reaction right here:

The reshared video has received over a million views and more than 61,000 likes. The post has also received several comments.

"Thank you for sharing! I took her to Petco as an apology. She understood that being adopted meant that I chose her," read the comment from the Instagram page dedicated to Akira. "Bro was flabbergasted," posted an individual. "You can't just spring information like that on someone," commented another with a laughing emoticon. "Adoption just means she was really wanted!" shared a third. "The "oh.." at the end," pointed a fourth.