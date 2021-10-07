Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog gets slapped by cat, pooch's reaction will make you giggle. Watch
trending

Dog gets slapped by cat, pooch's reaction will make you giggle. Watch

The stunned reaction of dog after getting slapped by a cat will leave you giggling.
The stunned reaction of this dog after getting slapped by a cat is priceless. Screengrab
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:50 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

If you find someone watching a video and laughing out loud then there is a chance that they’re watching an animal video. The Internet is a treasure trove of funny animal videos to keep people entertained. One such video was recently shared on Twitter. The video involves a dog and a cat.

The video opens to show a bedroom, where a cat is perched atop a window slap and the dog is seen sitting just near the edge of a bed, chewing something. It is when the dog rolls his eyes towards the cat, the latter unexpectedly slaps it with one of its paws. Startled, the dog stops chewing and stares ahead with a stunned reaction on its face.

Take a look at this hilarious video:

The video has gathered over 3.4 lakh times, till now. It has also received varied comments. "I laughed so hard at this," wrote one user with a laughing emoticon. "That Face!," shared another with many laughing emoticons. ADD ANOTHER COMMENT.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you laugh out loud?

