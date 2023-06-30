Dog gets super excited as it returns to work after vacation

Have you ever dreaded the moment you would have to go back to work after spending a fun-filled vacation? If you are someone who is presently struggling with just that, then here is a video of a dog that may give some much-needed motivated. The video shows the dog’s reaction to returning to work after taking off for a week.

The image shows the dog that got super excited after getting back to work. (Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “Border Collie's first day back at work after having a week off,” it reads. A tag on the video also explains that the job of the dog is to herd sheep. The video opens to show a very excited dog running from one place to another.

Take a look at the video that will leave you smiling:

The video was posted some 24 days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 5,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the excited dog:

“I wish I loved my job this much!” posted a Reddit user. “I wish I got a week off,” joined another. “I wished I loved anything this much,” added a third. “The zoom in moment to where the good boy was first sitting on the back of the bike, ready and waiting, brought joy to my heart. Watched it through twice for the uplift alone. So much admire the bond between working dogs and their owners. Thank you for sharing and more please,” wrote a fourth.

