Home / Trending / Cat wearing tie 'teaches' human how to work. Watch

Cat wearing tie 'teaches' human how to work. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 29, 2023 09:04 PM IST

A video of a cat wearing a tie and ‘teaching’ a human how to work properly was posted on Instagram. The video will leave you chuckling.

Pet parents love recording different sweet and hilarious moments of their cat babies. When shared online, those videos also leave netizens entertained. One such video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Jeremy. The video shows the cute kitty wearing a tie and ‘teaching’ its human how to work.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, captures the tie wearing cat ‘teaching’ a human.(Instagram/@jeremy.the.manager)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, captures the tie wearing cat ‘teaching’ a human.(Instagram/@jeremy.the.manager)

The clip opens to show a man explaining a few things to a customer at his shop. The cat is seen standing on top of a counter in front of the man. Suddenly, the kitty starts pushing the man with its paws. A funny text overlay also appears across the screen that reads, “Does anyone else have a manager who tries to punk them in front of customers?”

Also Read: Cat brings cash to its human, netizens say, 'you trained him well'

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 20. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 96,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 12,000 likes. People posted hilarious comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I'm very sure Oliver is quoting a different price to the customer lower than the margin fixed. That's why Jeremy is angry,” joked an Instagram user. “Two theories. Either Oliver is claiming to be manager and lying to customers or he has been doling out excessive discounts and now Jeremy has no money to pay the staff. Oliver is out of control and needs training. Insubordination will not be tolerated,” joined another. “Obviously Oliver is at fault here. He must have done something to frustrate Jeremy,” added a third. “Oliver is clearly doing his work wrong and Jeremy is trying to correct him. Jeremy is the manager and knows best,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Cat gets utterly confused as bubbles burst and disappear. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video cat video + 1 more
instagram viral video cat video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out