Dog gets too excited and runs wildly on its human’s wedding. Watch cute video

Dogs are considered to be man’s best friend and it is always delightful to see videos of doggos being part of their human’s wedding. If you have ever kept a dog as a pet then you must be aware of how excited they get on seeing you. A video posted on Instagram shows a dog being really excited for its human’s wedding that it starts to run wildly. What happens next may make you chuckle.

The video was posted on the Instagram page fortheloveofpawsss, which is a wedding planning service. The Labrador Retriever dog is so excited to be a part of its human’s wedding that it runs over to the couple standing at the altar. The dog jumps on the groom who is wearing a blue suit and he tries hard to control him. The dog even knocks down a microphone as it runs wildly.

“When your dog is too excited to be a part of your wedding,” says the caption of the video along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 900 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Hilarious, nothing is serious with a lab,” commented an Instagram user. “Haha that is such a Labrador move,” posted another. “Love a bit of chaos every now and then,” said a third. Another individual posted, “Hahaaa! Love it!!They’ll be talking about this for years to come.” “Literally the cutest thing ever!! Such a good boy!” reads another comment.

What do you think about this adorable dog?