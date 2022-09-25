Dog gets zoomies after humans run in different directions to test its loyalty

Those with a family pet are always curious about their furry friend's favourite human and actively play fun games with them to find that out. And a video shared online that captures just the same is a case in point. It shows pet parents running in opposite directions to test their dog's loyalty.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and has now been reshared on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @buitengebieden. "Run in opposite directions to see who your dog loves more," read the caption of the video that went viral on Twitter. The video shows pet parents running in different directions to see who their dog follows. And instead of going in either direction, the dog stays in the middle and gets zoomies as he fails to pick its favourite pet parent.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 17, the video has raked up 23.2 million views. It has also received lakhs of likes and retweets. "That's cute. Now do a cat," posted a Twitter user. "Dog said I choose me," commented another with laughing emoticons. "Too cute. The dog is really devoted to both. You can see that he couldn't make up his mind and was like which way do I go? It is adorable," remarked a third.