Home / Trending / Dog got her head stuck in an old tyre. Rescuers use saw to free her safely
trending

Dog got her head stuck in an old tyre. Rescuers use saw to free her safely

The share has made many happy.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:11 PM IST
A picture of Bella the dog stuck in the tyre. (Facebook/Falmouth Animal Control)

Sometimes animals land up in tough spots and need a little help getting out of the difficult situation. Just like this adorable dog named Bella. The pooch somehow got her head stuck in an old tyre and thankfully, got some help from nice folks who helped free her.

A post about the incident was shared on Facebook by Falmouth Animal Control. They share how they received a call about Bella and rushed to help her. However, after a few failed attempts, they had to call the Fire/Rescue team to help with the situation.

Once the team arrived, they evaluated Bella’s predicament and realised the only way to free her was by cutting the tyre. They used a saw with "care and precision" and managed to free Bella after all.

The post is complete with pictures from the rescue. Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Me, me, me!' Possessive doggo refuses to let human hug their partner

Electricians’ kind gesture for kid who kept offering them help wins hearts

Iranian woman’s dance to Jab Tak Hai Jaan song from Sholay wins tweeple

Stuck ship brings Suez Canal village into limelight

Posted on March 28, the tale has collected nearly 300 shares and several comments with many praising the rescue team for their work.

“Omg terrifying, poor dog. These fire/rescue folks need to get so much credit for their great work. Great job!” reacted an individual. “Excellent work! Bella looks like a Norwegian Elkhound. Beautiful dog!” added another.

What do you think of this rescue?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP