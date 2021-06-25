Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

This video posted on Instagram featuring a dog named Barley perfectly demonstrates TGIF feels.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Barley, the dog, shows what Friday feels are all about in this hilarious video. (Instagram/@barleyboy)

“Is it Friday already?” If this is a question that you’ve been asking since Monday and have desperately been waiting for the weekend, let us tell you, it’s finally here. And demonstrating how the weekend is probably going to go is this adorable dog. A video posted on Instagram featuring the doggo perfectly demonstrates TGIF feels.

The video has been shared on the ‘barleyboy’ Instagram page. The profile features the shenanigans of Barley, “Netherlands’ most fun-loving golden retriever” as his Insta bio explains.

While the page shows all of Barley’s fun activities, this video shows him relaxing. Maybe even he knows the weekend is here.

“It’s been a long week… #thisguy,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch what he is up to in this hilarious video:

Isn’t that just adorable? Well, people on Instagram sure think so. The video, posted some eight hours ago, has collected nearly 7,000 likes - and counting. Many have dropped comments about Barley.

“Barley.exe has stopped working,” joked an individual. “I'm feeling you sweet boy!” commented another. “Friday mood,” posted a third.

Well, is this what you are planning for your weekend? Did Barley make you laugh?

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

