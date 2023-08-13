Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog hits ball like a pro while holding bat in mouth. Watch

Trisha Sengupta
Aug 13, 2023

A video posted on Reddit opens to show the dog standing in front of a man while holding a bat in its mouth.

Dogs are not just super adorable animals but they are also equally smart and this video posted on Reddit proves just that. It shows a doggo playing a game with its human. The video captures how the dog hits a ball repeatedly with a bat it is holding in its mouth.

The image shows the dog with a bat ready to hit a ball. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple but apt caption that reads, “Doggo got game”. The clip opens to show a dog standing with a bat in its mouth. The pooch is eagerly looking at a man in front of him. Soon, the man throws a ball at the dog and without missing a beat, the pooch hits it with the bat. The animal keeps on doing just that over and over again.

Take a look at this video of a dog playing like a pro:

The video was shared eight days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 1,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments.

How did Reddit users react to this video of a smart dog?

“That dog is WAY better at wiffle ball than I am. Bow down,” praised a Reddit user. “How on earth do you train a dog to do that? Also, I like how he continues to swing the bat around afterwards like it's a chew toy. He can't help it,” added another. “Wow! That is a good doggie!!” joined a fourth. “I'd like to see him at an MLB game,” wrote a fourth.

