Dog hugs cushion tightly while watching Jurassic World Dominion
“OMG this was so cute,” posted an X user while reacting to a video of a dog watching the film Jurassic World Dominion.
A video of a dog’s reaction while watching a movie has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows the doggo perched on a couch watching the film Jurassic World Dominion.
The video is posted on X without a caption. The video opens to show a scene from the film Jurassic World Dominion playing on the television. It is a scene where a dinosaur is howling at one of the film’s protagonists hiding underwater. Once the scene plays, the camera moves to the other side to show the dog’s reaction to watching it. The pooch is seen watching the film with rapt attention while clutching a cushion tightly.
Take a look at this video of the dog watching the film:
The video was shared on September 11. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 15.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.
What did X users say about this video of this dog watching the film?
“OMG this was so cute,” posted an X user. “Lil' guy thought he was the dinosaur,” joked another. “Hooman, stay close, good boy is scared. Hold my tail hooman,” added a third, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Since when Jurassic Park became a horror movie,” joined a fourth. “This is so aww,” wrote a fifth.