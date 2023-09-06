Dog's heartbeat increases after receiving treats. Watch

A Maltese pup's adorable reaction to receiving the treats will tug at your heartstrings. The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @wooyoobusan. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Dog's reaction to receiving treats. (Instagram/@wooyoobusan)

The clip opens to show an Apple watch kept near the dog's heart. At first, the watch monitors the normal heart rate of the pooch. Then, when it is given treats, the pup's heartbeat increases, as if it is excited to receive them. (Also Read: Lost dog reacts to meeting human after 12 years)

In the caption of the post, @wooyoobusan wrote "The heart can never lie."

Watch the video of the dog reacting to the treats here:

This post was shared on June 24. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to 9.3 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people have expressed how adorable the dog is.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "I have an Apple watch, I am going to try this." A second added, "Lmao, this is so freaking cute." A third commented, "Bro got super excited all of a sudden."

A fourth posted, "Snacks can excite anyone." A fifth said, "That's awesome."