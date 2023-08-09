Dog jumps into fountain as its human tries to catch it

A mischievous moment of a dog is making people laugh out loud. Shared on Facebook, the video shows how a dog ended up inside a fountain and started playing without a care in the world. What makes the clip even more entertaining is its human's attempts to get it out of the water.

The image shows a woman trying to convince her dog to get out of a fountain. (Facebook/@Ourense - Galicia)

The video is posted with a Spanish caption. When translated to English it explains that the incident was captured in Spain. The dog decided to escape from its human and jump directly into the fountain.

In the video, its human is initially seen running around the fountain trying to catch the pooch but when that fails, she decides to step inside too. At first, she manages to get the dog out of the water but the doggo runs away again to continue its adventure. Then, after much effort, she manages to take control of the situation and takes the dog away.

Take a look at this video of a dog playing in a fountain:

The video was shared on July 22 and since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 4.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also attracted varied comments from people.

A comment shared on the post explains that the video shows a woman named Anina and her dog Vela. They found each other when Anina was at a rescue centre for dogs.

How did other Facebook users react to this video of a mischievous dog?

“So good, I love the puppy. Enjoy it, it's great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Look at him all happy, it's nice to see him, I love it!!” shared another. “Truly great!!! The dog is having a freaking good time!!” added a third.