Dog left homeless after losing 9 family members in Jeju Air plane crash rescued by animal rights group

A dog named Pudding, left homeless after its family perished in the tragic Jeju Air crash, has been rescued by a South Korean animal rights group. Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people crashed while landing at Muan International Airport.(Reuters )

The organisation, Care, announced on Wednesday (January 1) that Pudding had been found wandering in Yeonggwang county, South Jeolla province, after losing its caretakers in the fatal accident, reported The Star.

On social media, Care explained its decision: “We determined that it was unsafe for Pudding to roam the village without a caretaker. After contacting the grieving family at the funeral, we decided to protect Pudding until a suitable guardian can be found.”

The dog had been living with a 79-year-old man identified only as A, the eldest victim of the crash, and his family. Tragically, A and nine members of his family, including his wife, daughter, and six-year-old granddaughter, died during their trip to Bangkok, Thailand. The loss left Pudding without a caretaker.

Since the incident, Pudding had been spotted wandering between the family’s home and the village centre. Residents noted the dog often waited near vehicles as though searching for its lost family. Moved by its plight, locals provided food for the dog in the absence of its owners.

Care recounted their emotional encounter with the dog: “We found Pudding sitting quietly outside the village hall. When we approached, it ran towards us with excitement, as if still waiting for its family.”

The organisation transported Pudding to Seoul, where it has since been admitted to a veterinary hospital. While the car ride seemed to cause some unease, Care described the dog as calm and gentle. They are conducting health checks after discovering harmful foods such as onions and chicken bones in its vomit.

Care assured that Pudding would remain in their protection until a suitable home is found. “We are committed to ensuring Pudding receives the care and love it deserves,” the organisation said.

South Korea's Jeju Air plane crash

A tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea claimed the lives of nearly 180 people on Sunday, December 29, as the aircraft attempted to land.

Disturbing video footage captured the moment the Jeju Air plane veered off the runway, struck a barrier, and erupted into flames.

The flight, returning from Bangkok, Thailand, was carrying 181 people. Among them, 179 passengers tragically lost their lives, while two crew members were pulled from the wreckage alive.

