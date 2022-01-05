Dog lies on top of hiker stranded in Croatian mountains, saves his life

Heroes come in many shapes and sizes. In this particular case, it came in the form of a four-legged furry creature. This is a story of how a dog saved a mountaineer stranded in the Croatian mountains. There is a chance that the amazing tale will warm your heart.

Croatia’s mountain rescue service took to Facebook to share the wonderful story. Their post, when loosely translated from Croatian, explains that the dog named North “curled around him and kept him warm” to save the man. Turns out, they stayed in that position for about 13 hours. The post about the dog’s loyalty is complete with an image that shows the dog lying on top of the man who is in a stretcher.

The man named Grga Brkic fell down and was unable to move while hiking with his dog, reports Sky News. That is when the eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute took it upon himself to keep his human safe until help arrived.

