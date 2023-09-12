Dog lost for 3 weeks at Atlanta Airport finally reunites with owner

After nearly a month of waiting, Delta Airlines passenger Paula Rodriguez was reunited with her lost dog. The dog was lost at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which is also considered one of the busiest airports in the world.

Snapshot of the dog being found at Atlanta Airport. (Twitter/@Atlanta Airport)

Rodriguez and her chihuahua Maia flew from their home in the Dominican Republic to California for a two-week vacation on August 18.

However, when they landed in Atlanta for a layover, border control personnel told Rodriguez that her tourist visa did not match the essential requirements. They revoked her visa and notified her that she would have to return home on the next plane, reports CNN.

As she waited in the airport detention center, she was heartbroken to be separated from her beloved dog. The next day, when Rodriguez was about to board her flight back home, Maia still hadn't been reunited with her, leaving her with no choice but to leave without her companion. (Also Read: Lost dog reunites with humans, video will leave you teary-eyed)

Two days after Maia disappeared, a Delta representative reached out to Rodriguez with some distressing news. “He said that she was being transported (to the plane) on the runway, and staff had opened her kennel, and she had escaped into the middle of the runway,” Rodriguez told CNN.

Now, the official X handle of Atlanta Airport shared that they had found the dog. The airport authorities wrote, "Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9. ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon."

Take a look at the post shared by the Atlanta Airport here:

This post was shared on September 10. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 66,000 times. the share has also received over 400 likes and several comments. (Also Read: Lost dog returns to shelter, rings doorbell in the middle of night)

Here's what people are saying about the lost dog being found:

An individual wrote, "Definitely happy this dog will be reunited with their owner."

A second said, "I'm so happy she will go home to her mama."

"Atlanta airport better compensate and fire whoever was in charge of dogs in carriers and also anyone who denied the owner for keeping the dog in the cabin with her owner," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Glad she was found."

