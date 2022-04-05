Dog loves to lie down in puddles when out on a walk. Watch hilarious video

Dogs are such adorable animals and people who keep them as pets are familiar with their playful nature and peculiar habits. Like this video of a dog that loves to lay down in puddles when it is out on a walk. The video was posted by the page Dogs of Instagram 22 hours ago and it has got 2.52 lakh views so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the Golden Retriever dog named Hudson is seen laying down in a puddle while its human keeps on calling his name. The woman says to the dog that the puddle is dirty, however, he refuses to budge. “It doesn’t bother me mom,” says the text on the video. The woman further tells the dog that this is not a pool. However, the dog seems really occupied and doesn’t pay her any attention. “Seems like one to me,” says the text on the video that is really hilarious to watch. When the dog finally relents, it seems to have gotten dirty.

“All puddles are pools and you can’t convince @hudsonbegood otherwise. Raise a paw if you agree!” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“I just call them personal pools,” commend the dog account that features in the video. “If you name your dog Hudson, can you even be annoyed when this happens? It’s just good prophetic naming. Be proud you were so very right,” said another. “All puddles are pools but not all pools are puddles,” commented another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hudson the Golden Retriever dog has more than 1.54 lakh followers on Instagram. It was born on April 16, 2018, according to its Instagram bio.

What are your thoughts on this dog that loves puddles?