Dog loves to sit on sidewalk so strangers can pet him. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such precious animals that make life worth it for humans. For people who are fond of dogs, it is always a treat if they can pet these furry animals and it really makes their day. Like this wholesome video posted on Instagram that shows a doggo sitting on a sidewalk so that the people passing by can pet him. The video will definitely make you smile and want to cuddle the cute doggo.

The video was posted 18 hours ago by the page Dog and it has already received 6.30 lakh views. In the video, a dog who is named Nelson is seen sitting on a mat on a sidewalk. The text on the video explains that the dog loves sitting on the sidewalk so that the people passing by can pet him. A lot of strangers come and pet the dog on its head and it is really adorable to watch.

“Nelson’s life purpose is to make people happy,” says the text on the video along with a heart emoji. When my dog goes to work with me. He loves to sit there watching people passing by. Waiting until someone pets him. It’s what makes him happy,” reads the text on the video.

“I would sit there all day,” says the caption on the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“It’s Nelson’s world,” commented an Instagram user. Another posted, “He’s like the mayor.” A third said, “I would pet him constantly.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account kingmajesty_and_princessrose on March 12 and it got 7.67 lakh views. “Nelson…everyone’s best friend,” says the caption of the video. The dog account has over 1.23 lakh followers.

What do you think about this friendly dog?