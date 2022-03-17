Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog plays piano and tries to ‘sing’ in this adorable video posted on Instagram

The Instagram video shows how a dog plays the piano and even tries to ‘sing.'
Screengrab from the video where a doggo plays the piano and even tries to ‘sing.'(instagram/@kydd810)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 09:41 AM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Having a dog as a pet can be a constant source of amusement as they keep their humans entertained with their goofy behaviour. Videos of dogs being their naughty and playful best are always a delight to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a doggo playing the piano and trying to sing. The video is really hilarious to watch and will definitely make you laugh out loud.

The video was shared by the page Dogs of Instagram a day ago and it has received over 5.90 lakh views so far. In the clip, a dog is seen standing on its hind legs as its paws are on the piano. The dog is also howling in sync with the sound of the piano, which makes the video so hilarious. “My dog loves to sing and play the piano,” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji.

“Belt it out buddy, feel the music,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video got numerous comments with social media users delighted by the antics of the dog.

“Elton John at his finest,” an Instagram user commented. “I am ready to buy whole year concert tickets of this talented artist,” said another. “Oh my goodness how adorable,” commented a third.

The video was originally shared by an individual named Josh Mckay, who is a musician, on his personal Instagram account which is called kydd810 on March 1.

What do you think about this adorable singing dog?

