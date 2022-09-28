Dog plays volleyball with humans like a pro, viral video wows netizens

An old video of a Norwegian beach volleyball player's dog, Kiara, took social media by storm, and the reasons will leave you stumped. The now-viral clip shows a dog playing volleyball with three people. And what has grabbed millions of eyeballs is how perfectly she keeps the ball in the air when it's passed to her.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram pages of the dog Kiara and her human Mathias Berntsen in April 2020. It was recently reshared on Twitter by a user who goes by Gabriele Corno. "The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball," reads the caption written alongside the video. It shows a dog peppering with her pet parent Mathias Berntsen and a pair across the net on a grass field.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since raked up more than 3.6 million views. It has also received thousands of likes, retweets, and several comments praising the volleyball skills of the four-legged creature.

"He is great! Take the dog to the olimpic games!" remarked an individual. "Trust me, he plays way better than me!" posted another. "There's nothing in the rule book that says a dog can't play volleyball," commented a third. "I would like to see the entire game, such awesomeness," wrote a fourth.