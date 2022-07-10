Dog plays with a balloon without popping it. Video prompts funny reactions

Playing with balloons is fun for pets but the joy is also short-lived as they tend to pop randomly. Hence, it is no wonder that most of the videos that show dogs playing with balloons end up with the pooches losing their inflated toys. This video, however, is different as it shows a pooch playing with a balloon but without popping it. Not just that, the clip has also prompted funny reactions from people.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “A dog and his balloon,” it reads. The clip opens to show the dog giving nose boops to a balloon lying on the ground. It goes on for some time and the pooch increases its speed. By this point, one would expect the balloon to pop. However, surprisingly, the video ends with the dog roaming around while holding it in its mouth.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 29,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various hilarious replies.

“The dog may also be suffering from something known as ‘progressive headbang syndrome’. Play any sort of music with a particular rhythm, and this dog is not stopping,” joked a Reddit user. “This video made me happy, my dog is afraid of balloons,” posted another. “I like this dog,” expressed a third. “Is this an ad for the balloon? I'm sold” commented a fourth. “I expected the balloon to burst at some stage,” wrote a fifth.