Dog poses like a pro during photoshoot with dad and it’s hilarious to watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets that quickly become everyone’s favourite in the household. There are many videos on social media that show the change in people after getting a dog. In one such adorable video posted on Instagram, a man can be seen doing a photoshoot of his dog and the way the dog is posing like a professional is really hilarious to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account blueeyedbadger_, a dog account, on May 13. It has got more than 3.2 million views so far making it really viral. “Coming back home to see dad busy with…” says the text on the video. The video shows the man clicking its dog’s photos. The pose of the dachshund dog is really funny to watch as it is standing on its hind legs on the sofa and looking at the camera. The dog and the man seem to be really engrossed in the photoshoot.

“There are so many photoshoots to do,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Daddy is the best photographer in the whole world,” an Instagram user commented on the post. “So adorable,” wrote another along with heart-faced emojis. “Olie be like…let me try some different pose this time,” said a third individual.

The dachshund dog is named Olive and it has more than 1,900 followers on Instagram. It lives in Lucknow and was born on June 14, 2019, according to its Instagram bio.

What do you think of this dog that loves to pose for the camera?