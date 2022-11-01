Dog pulls bed from underneath cat as if to say ‘You deserve no relaxation’. Watch

The videos showing the bittersweet relationship between cats and dogs are always entertaining to watch. If you are someone who loves watching such content, you may be aware of how it is often the cats who end up taking things away from the dogs. This video shared on Reddit, however, shows a pooch turning the tables on a kitty and taking away its bed. It is one of such videos that may leave you chuckling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared with a funny caption that reads, “You deserve no relaxation.” The clip opens to show a cat sleeping on a tiny bed. Within moments, a dog approaches the cat and starts pulling the bed with its teeth. By the end of the video, the pooch succeeds in its mission and takes away the bed. What makes the video even more entertaining is the cat’s reaction to the entire situation.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared about five days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received different comments from people.

“The fact the cat never bothered to move lol,” pointed out a Reddit user. “Cat was asleep, woke up shaking its head going ‘wth just happened?!?!?’ My guess is that’s the dog’s old puppy bed he outgrew and he still feels a claim for it. I find my 120 lb pup still trying to fit in his little puppy beds the smaller dogs now occupy on occasion,” shared another. “I think the cat is used to this,” posted a third. “Siblings gonna sibling,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}