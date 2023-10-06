Dog pulls off ‘heist of the century' by stealing toy from sleeping friend

In an amusing pet-related incident, a dog ended up pulling off the ‘heist of the century’ by stealing a toy from a fellow furry friend. The four-legged bandit outwitted its unsuspecting companion who was soundly sleeping while holding a toy. A video shows how the pooch removed the toy from under its friend’s paws to run away with it.

The image shows a dog stealing a toy from a sleeping pooch. (Reddit/@Cholai_214)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared with a short but apt caption. “Mission Impawsible,” it reads, referencing the American action spy film series Mission: Impossible. The films revolve around agent Ethan Hunt, a member of a fictional secret espionage agency known as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

In the video, a dog is seen sleeping while holding a tiny toy in its front paws. Within moments, another pooch comes near it. The second doggo goes on to remove the toy very slowly and carefully. The clip ends with the dog accomplishing its mission and happily running away with the toy.

Take a look at this hilarious video of the dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected more than 16,000 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. From calling the video “cute” to praising the dog’s skills, people posted varied comments.

Also Read: Dogs help another pooch to steal food from kitchen counter

What did Reddit users say about this dog video?

“Giving the toy a nice little shake at the end... mission completed!” posted a Reddit user. “Gets the toy away undetected. Proceeds to shake loudly in front of the security guard before walking away,” joked another. “He's obviously previously tried another approach that didn't work,” expressed a third.

“So cute. I love how he can barely contain his head wiggles at the end there,” commented a fourth. “Well if this isn't the cutest thing I've ever seen! Angel babies every one of them,” shared a fifth. “So cute,” wrote a sixth. A few showed their reaction through laughing out loud emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!