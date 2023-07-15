Dog reacts to another doggo opening fridge. Watch

Pet parents love teaching various tricks to their dogs. If you are someone who regularly looks for interesting videos of pooches, then you may have seen how some humans teach their doggos to open the fridge. A video of one such dog has left people amused. However, it is not because of how the dog opened a fridge but another pooch’s reaction to it.

The image shows a dog reacting to another dog opening a fridge. (Instagram/@darrelthedoge)

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Darrel. It, however, captured people’s attention after being reshared by another Insta page. “‘WHAT THE HECKIN’ HECK’ @darrelthedoge likes to bamboozle his house guests,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a dog with a baffled look on its face staring at something. As the camera pans to the other side, the reason becomes clear. Turns out, it is Darrel opening a fridge door that has left the other dog surprised.

Take a look at the cute video of the dogs:

The video was posted about three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has collected several likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dogs:

“I promised her humans I wouldn't teach her to open the fridge while she was with us,” joked an Instagram user. “Love this,” added another. “Hahahaha! So confused, so cute!” joined a third. “What the what,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video showing a dog reacting to another pooch opening a fridge?

