Dog engages in a ‘fierce fight’ with cherry tomato. Watch how that ends

Dogs can go to extreme lengths to protect their humans. This dog named Goose is probably doing just that while engaging into a ‘fierce fight’ with a formidable opponent… a single piece of cherry tomato. Captured and shared on Instagram, the video of his fight has left people laughing. It is one of such videos that may make you chuckle too. The image shows a dog looking at a cherry tomato.(Instagram/@goose_the_golden21)

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cute doggo. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on another Insta page.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted six days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 3.9 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dog fighting a cherry tomato:

“Dats some heckin' good proteccs!!” expressed an Instagram user. “Gotta keep your guard up with those sketchy tomatoes,” commented another. “This is so hilarious - I loved it!” shared a third. “I love his squishy face!!! Goldens are THE BEST!” posted a fourth. “I needed that laugh,” wrote a fifth. Many also reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you chuckling?