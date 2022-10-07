Dog reacts to pooch sibling’s unusual way of sleeping. Watch hilarious video

Siblings often share a love-hate relationship. While it’s true that they love their brothers or sisters, there are times when they can’t help but roll their eyes while reacting to different activities of their siblings. Turns out, dog siblings share a similar relationship too - or at least that is what this video suggests. It captures the reaction of a dog named Bentley to his brother Finn’s unusual way of sleeping.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch brothers. The clip is shared with a simple caption that reads “I don't even know.” The video shows how Finn is sleeping on the floor but with his head resting on the footrest of a table. The camera then shows Bentley’s bewildered reaction to his brother’s way of sleeping.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 1.4 lakh views and more than 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

“Finn is like ‘Ah he's just waiting to yell at me for something. So I'm just gonna hide over here with my eyes closed’. Bentley is like ‘Say something Finn I dare you’,” posted an Instagram user. “Bentley looks like he’s in fight or flight mode and Finn is rest and digest,” expressed another. “They’re doing the mannequin challenge!,” joked a third. “Finn relaxing while Bentley looks on confused about what is even comfy about that position...lmao,” wrote a fourth.

