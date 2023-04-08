Dog reacts to seeing bestie over video call

A video of a dog’s reaction to seeing its bestie over a video call is melting hearts online. The clip is shared on the Instagram page dedicated to two dogs named Rollo and Sadie. Chances are, the sweet video will leave you saying aww - and may make you chuckle a little.

The image shows the dog looking at a screen and watching its bestie over a video call.(Instagram/@rolloandsadie)

“When you really miss your bestie,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a dog looking at something. As the video pans to the other side, it becomes clear that the dog is on a video call with its bestie and is looking at a laptop screen.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 17,000 views. Additionally, the post has received more than 2,100 likes. People posted love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Reunite them right now!” demanded an Instagram user. “Best. Video. Ever,” commented another. “Sweetest video seen in a long while!!!” expressed a third. “Is this the best thing ever???” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

