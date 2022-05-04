Dog shows exemplary courage, leaps from window to escape burning home. Watch

In a heroic act captured on camera, a dog was seen leaping from a window to escape a burning home. The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent 18 hours ago and it has got more than 33,000 views so far. The heart-breaking video may leave you teary-eyed but thankfully the dog is recuperating at home now after being discharged from hospital.

In the video, the dog can be seen leaning on the open window while it is trapped inside the burning house. The dog is heard squealing while the people standing below urge the dog to jump. The dog heroically leaps from the window and lands safely on the ground below. The dog who is named Charlie suffered some burns on his back and tail but is expected to make a full recovery.

“Dog leaps from window to escape burning home: ‘Come on, Charlie!’ Neighbors and firefighters managed to get him treatment quickly and he continues recuperating at home after being discharged from the hospital. Charlie suffered some burns on his back and tail but is expected to make a full recovery! Wait for the pictures at the end to see he is doing great!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This made me cry. Thank you for saving him. God bless you guys,” commented an Instagram user. “Poor doggie! Glad he’s better - that hurts my heart seeing that,” wrote another. “My god I cried like a baby, I am so glad you came out!!! A miracle, made my whole day,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this video of the dog?