Dog shows off its amazing balance while riding a skateboard. Seen video yet?

There is a chance that you may end up watching the video more than once.
The video showcases the dog riding a skateboard.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with numerous videos that showcase how some of our canine friends are not just adorable but talented too. This video shared online is yet another example of that. The clip shows a dog riding a skateboard like a pro. There is a chance that the awesome video will leave you stunned.

The video opens to show the dog practicing how to skateboard along with its human. In an open ground, the animal is seen riding his board while maintaining incredible balance. What is even more interesting to see is how at times the dog loses its balance but quickly gets back on four paws to continue its adventure.

This is one of such videos that may leave you grinning from ear to ear. And, also make you applaud the animal. Take a look at the clip:

The incredible video was captured this year at Vasto, Italy.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching it more than once?

viral video
