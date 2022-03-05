Dog sitting on ice chuck in frozen Detroit River to stay afloat rescued. Watch

The videos that showcase people helping animals get out of tough situations are always wonderful to watch. Those are also the videos that may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Just like this clip that shows rescuers helping a dog to get out of a frozen Detroit river.

Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan posted the video on Facebook on March 2. They shared the incident as a part of their weekly review. Besides mentioning other incidents that took place that week, they also shared details about the dramatic rescue.

“WPD, animal control and WFD teamed up for a pretty sweet rescue Monday afternoon. A labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold Detroit River. The poor pooch somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice but it was drifting away in the river while the dog was freezing. Our team was able to move the ice close to the riverbank and our FD snagged the dog around its neck with a ‘catchpole’. The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope. Truly an amazing and awesome rescue. Our video captured the end of the rescue,” the department wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 16,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Great job Officers and fire department. Glad the pup was rescued and no one was hurt. Stay safe,” wrote a Facebook. “Way to go everyone involved with the dog rescue!!!” expressed another. “The dog didn’t have to worry with the WPD and FD there. Great rescue. Stay safe,” commented a third.

